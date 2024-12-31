Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Highlands Little League, board members say

Suspects were caught on video stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Highlands Little League over several days, board members say.

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A board member of the Highlands Little League told ABC13 that tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen over several days.

The league shared surveillance footage with Eyewitness News, saying they were first robbed on Dec. 7 and again on Dec. 9.

They believe whoever did this was fairly well-versed on the property.

The suspects appeared to know where the cameras were located.

The equipment stolen is largely used to maintain the fields, not to mention some damage to what's left in the shed.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms they're investigating while the league is amping up its fundraising efforts.

"They ended up stealing a tractor. So yeah, they took all of that," Troy Tomlinson, Highlands Little League Board Member, said.

In addition to this, we were also told that the field was damaged during Beryl this summer.

The new season starts in a little over a month, and much of what they need to maintain the fields is gone.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.