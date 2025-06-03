Suspected shooter in custody after police find woman dead in SE Houston, HPD says

Investigators said there was some type of disturbance between the man and woman before he allegedly shot and killed her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have detained a man who they say flagged down officers about a woman shot to death in southeast Houston on Tuesday.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at about 5:30 a.m. near Golfway at Telephone. When they arrived, they said a man was flagging them down, saying a person was dead.

Officers found an unidentified woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man who flagged down officers has been detained and is being questioned. Investigators believe there was some type of disturbance between the two before the man allegedly shot and killed her.

HPD said the man and woman appear to be homeless.

An investigation into the homicide is underway.

"As of right now, we're still canvassing the area. Hopefully, we get some video of the actual altercation, which should shed some light on the investigation," HPD Det. Flora said. "We do believe we have the shooter in custody, being questioned. We recovered his firearm, and we don't believe there are any other outstanding suspects."