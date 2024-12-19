Woman reportedly shot by bullet that went through her apartment wall in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a southeast Houston apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

At 11:20 a.m., a caller reported that someone was shot by a bullet that came through the wall of an apartment right off the Gulf Freeway near the loop.

ABC13 was at the scene as more than half a dozen officers entered the apartment with their guns drawn and shields up for protection.

Authorities were inside for about 10 minutes before someone from inside the unit came out with officers, but they weren't wearing handcuffs.

The victim was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

After a two-hour-long active scene, investigators are working to learn how the person was shot.

ABC13 watched authorities investigate the complex but never saw police tape around the scene.

Eyewitness News hoped to get more information from officers at the scene, but after they entered the apartment and talked to someone inside, they left without saying anything.

Officials say more information should be released soon.

