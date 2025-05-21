Suspect turns himself in to police after deadly shooting near motel along Katy Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect in a deadly shooting near the Katy Freeway turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, according to police.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the Houston Police Department said officers were at the scene of the shooting near a motel where a man was found dead.

Police initially said the suspect had fled on foot. But in a later update, HPD said the suspect had turned himself in to Sugar Land police.

It's unclear what led up to the gunfire.

The identities of the suspect or victim have not been released.

