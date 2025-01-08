Surveillance video shows burglary suspect stealing safe from NW Houston business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cafe owner of Sunday Press in northwest Houston says a burglary suspect broke into her business and stole a safe from the back.

The Houston Police Department responded to a burglary call at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Ella Boulevard near W. 34th Street.

Police say that the owner showed surveillance video of the suspect breaking into the business.

HPD says that it appears that a crowbar was used in the break-in. The suspect is described as a man wearing a mask and a black hoodie.

Cassie Ghaffar, a co-owner of the business, says the front window was shattered and a safe containing about $1,000 was missing when she went to work on Tuesday.

Ghaffar says that repairing the glass will cost about $900.

"Every dollar counts for a small business, especially this year," Ghaffar said.

The incident was also the second time the cafe had been broken into.

HPD says that there have been 18 commercial burglaries within the same area in the last three months.

