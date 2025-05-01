Suspect shot by Houston police after leading officers on chase in stolen SUV, HPD says

A Houston police officer shot a suspect after a chase in a stolen SUV ended in a crash on Highway 288, HPD says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer shot a man in the city's south side after a short chase on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that it all started when the officer spotted a suspected stolen vehicle off Highway 288 at Reed.

A chase was initiated and ended when the suspect crashed at the Tierwester Village Apartments off Highway 288 and the South Loop just before midnight.

Investigators said the driver got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun, and one officer opened fire.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. He's in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Investigators said they found the suspect's gun, but they're still working on piecing together all the details.