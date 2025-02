Suspect on the run after man found shot to death inside motel room in east Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a motel room in east Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the 1000 block of Freeport Street on Sunday.

Authorities say they found the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Gonzalez, the suspect fled the scene.