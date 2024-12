Suspect on the run after man found shot to death in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Saturday in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender.

Authorities say the man, in his late 30s, was found with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene.

Details regarding what happened are still limited.