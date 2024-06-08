Suspect on the loose after shooting man to death in a neighborhood in W. Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who gunned down another man in a west Harris County neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened sometime before 1 p.m. in a grassy alleyway off Silverhawk Drive near Clay and Greenhouse. It's only blocks from the victim's home.

Authorities believe the men may have been meeting for some type of transaction, which they clarify did not involve drugs.

"We don't know if they knew each other or if they were meeting for the first time," Sgt. Michael Ritchie with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

At some point, deputies say the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

The victim, whose mother identified him as 20-year-old Jyron Johnson, took off running down Silverhawk toward his house.

Neighbors say he stopped at several homes along the way, screaming for help.

In surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News, you can hear at least 10 gunshots.

You then see the victim stumbling across a driveway. A wound is visible on his hand and his leg.

Seconds later, you can hear him screaming, 'Help me!'

He only made it a block before collapsing in the street. Deputies say he was dead when they made it to the scene and the suspect, which they say is a man in his late teens or early 20s, had already left.

Johnson's mother said he leaves behind two daughters and was expecting a boy. The family set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Investigators say they're waiting on the medical examiner to determine how many times he was shot.

