Suspect wounded when shots fired during warrant execution in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting involving a deputy in northeast Harris County.

Thursday's scene is unfolding near Wilson Road and Beltway 8. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputies were conducting a warrant service when a pursuit ensued.

At some point during the incident, the suspect got out with a weapon, and shots were fired. The suspect, who was critically injured, was taken to a hospital.

Gonzalez said no injuries to law enforcement were reported.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the scene, which is located on the eastbound service road between Mesa and Wilson.

This is still a developing scene. Tune in to where you stream ABC13 for more updates.

