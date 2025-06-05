Suspect injured after officer opens fire during narcotics investigation, Brazoria Co. officials say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by an officer during a narcotics investigation on Thursday, according to officials.

Brazoria County Constable Precinct 1 said shortly after 3 p.m., deputies were conducting a narcotics search warrant at a home on Doris Stinson Road.

During the investigation, authorities said a shooting involving an officer unfolded, hitting the suspect.

Officials said while no officers were hurt, the suspect was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

