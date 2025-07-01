Suspect arrested, charged in shooting deaths of 2 men walking trail in SW Houston park, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of killing two men while they were walking a trail in a southwest Houston park last week.

The Houston Police Department said Charles Ernest Lopez, 24, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of 67-year-old Natanael Reyes and 74-year-old Guadalupe Flores. Police said Reyes and Flores were longtime friends and neighbors.

According to police, the two victims were found shot to death at a walking trail in Wildheather Park just before 6 a.m. last Friday, June 27.

Police said Reyes and Flores would walk the trail daily. Investigators learned they were both shot from behind, describing it as an "ambush style" attack.

HPD said the suspect, later identified as Lopez, had fled in a white four-door sedan.

He was arrested on Monday during a traffic stop and allegedly admitted to his role in the shooting.