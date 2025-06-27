Homicide investigation underway after 2 found dead near southwest Houston park, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people near a southwest Houston park on Friday.

Just before 6 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to 14900 White Heather Drive, located near Wildheather Park.

Officers confirmed two fatalities, though it's unclear how those people died.

No other information about the incident has been released.

