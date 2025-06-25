Suspect arrested after allegedly posing as ICE agent during robbery in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police arrested a man accused of posing as an ICE agent during a robbery in west Houston on Monday.

The Houston Police Department said a 29-year-old man was robbed near Skyline Drive on Monday.

Investigators said the suspect used a car to block the victim and allegedly claimed to be an ICE agent when stealing cash.

It is unclear if the suspect had any facial coverings at the time of the robbery.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old suspect was arrested during a traffic stop, according to police.

Houston police stated that charges are pending and an investigation is ongoing.

An ICE spokesperson sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents are highly trained and dedicated professionals who are sworn to uphold the law, protect the American people and support U.S. national security interests. ICE strongly condemns the impersonation of its officers or agents. This action is not only dangerous, but illegal. Imposters can be charged with various criminal offenses both at the state/local level, as well as federally (under 18 USC 912)."

