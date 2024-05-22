US Marshals search area between 2 Sugar Land neighborhoods: Police

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Sugar Land Police Department said officers assisted the U.S. Marshals Service during a search between two subdivisions on Tuesday evening.

According to SLPD, a heavy police presence got underway in the green space between the Lakefield and Settlers Grove subdivisions near South Highway 6 and Austin Parkway.

The police department said a suspect fled in the area but couldn't disclose why they were searching for the person.

Air units were also called to assist with the search, Sugar Land police added.

By 8 p.m., the police department said the scene was being released, adding that they don't believe there's any danger to residents.

