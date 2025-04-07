Student visas being revoked for several college students across US

WASHINGTON -- A number of college students across the country are having their student visas revoked, with little to no warning.

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sweeping action to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders.

That measure might possibly affect Duke University basketball player Khaman Maluach, who was one of the stars of this year's March Madness tournament.

