Martial arts instructor at The Woodlands Karate & MMA arrested for indecency with child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A martial arts instructor at The Woodlands Karate & MMA was arrested for indecency with a child, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Stephen Zarruk was booked into the Montgomery County Jail after his arrest on Jan. 17.

Investigators said Zarruk is accused of sexually abusing an underage student during private training sessions at the facility.

The sheriff's office said Zarruk has also worked as a substitute teacher and contract physical education instructor for Conroe ISD.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this case or any concerns regarding their children's interactions with Zarruk to contact The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3, and reference case number 25A008737.