Stanley Summer sale is here with 25% off mugs, water bottles and more

Stanley is known for more than just the internet-famous Quencher mug. They sell coolers, a variety of water bottles and even camping mugs. Below, find the best items on sale from the Stanley Summer Sale, just use code HELLOSUMMER at checkout for 25% off.

Stanley Summer Sale best picks

25% off Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein $18.75

$25 Shop now at Stanley

This mega beer cup can hold two cans of beer or soda and can keep it cool for up to five hours. It's also dishwasher safe and is currently on sale in multiple colorways.

25% off Stanley Adventure To-go Bottle $26.25

$35 Shop now at Stanley

Keep beverages cool for up to 35 hours in this nifty portable water bottle. It can also keep drinks warm for up to 30 hours and is leakproof. Plus, the insulated lid doubles as a cup.

25% off Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle $33.75

$45 Shop now at Stanley

This is the best bottle to keep drinks warm - lasting up to 38 hours. It's also leakproof, dishwasher safe and comes with a lid that doubles as a cup.

25% off Stanley Classic Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask $19.50

$26 Shop now at Stanley

This 8-ounce flask is leakproof and has a wide mouth so you can easily put whatever drink you want into it. The stainless steel construction is durable too, according to the brand.

25% off Stanley The Stay-hot Camp Mug $21

$28 Shop now at Stanley

This 24-ounce mug is similar to the other products on our list, keeping your drinks insulated for 5+ hours. It's also dishwasher safe and comes with a 'drink through' lid to prevent spills and splashes.

Shop the whole Stanley Summer sale here.

