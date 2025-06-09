Active spring severe season for ABC13 Storm Tracker Jaime Garcia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This spring has been an active one for severe weather across the country, with multiple severe weather outbreaks that produced strong tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, and large hail.

Just this past weekend, a large storm system brought severe weather from Texas to Virginia.

Communities in North Texas were impacted by powerful thunderstorms Sunday night, with reports of golf ball-size hail near Abilene and funnel clouds spotted in Dallam County, and ABC13 Storm Tracker Jaime Garcia was there to capture it all.

Pastor by day, Jaime storm chases exclusively for ABC13.

A native Houstonian, he's an expert on how to get the best storm video while keeping safety a priority.

"Before I became a pastor, I worked for CenterPoint. So, I know a lot of the infrastructure and areas because of that. So, I know the back roads to be able to get away," Garcia said.

One of the biggest concerns when chasing in Houston is flooding.

Just last week, Jaime captured footage of submerged cars when everyday rainstorms led to street and urban flooding across the city.

"We tell people, 'Turn around, don't drown.' And I find myself, just like last week, capturing footage of a gentleman who drove into the water and lost his Lexus. And I don't understand."

It only takes about a foot of water to float many regular-sized vehicles, and upwards of two feet of rushing water to allow you to lose control of your car. And while heat is ranked number one for weather-related fatalities, flooding is second on that list.

For more on this story, follow Elyse Smith on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.