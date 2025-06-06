How Texans can prepare their homes and finances as experts warn of above-normal hurricane season

The Insurance Council of Texas has some suggestions for property owners to protect their homes and finances ahead of an above-normal hurricane season.

The Insurance Council of Texas has some suggestions for property owners to protect their homes and finances ahead of an above-normal hurricane season.

The Insurance Council of Texas has some suggestions for property owners to protect their homes and finances ahead of an above-normal hurricane season.

The Insurance Council of Texas has some suggestions for property owners to protect their homes and finances ahead of an above-normal hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With forecasters predicting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, experts are urging Texans to start preparing before any storms begin forming in the Gulf.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects three to five major hurricanes this season. In Southeast Texas, however, residents know from experience that it only takes one significant storm to cause widespread disruption and lasting damage.

READ MORE: NOAA predicts above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

To help minimize the impact of severe weather, the Insurance Council of Texas is encouraging property owners to take steps now to protect their homes and finances. One of the first recommendations is to purchase flood insurance. Since standard homeowners' policies do not cover flooding, the council advises people to look into coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program. It's important to note that these policies take 30 days to become active, so early action is essential.

Homeowners are also urged to review their current insurance policies to ensure they provide enough coverage for both the structure and personal belongings.

Understanding how much your deductible is and whether it's financially manageable is another important part of being storm-ready. Taking photos or videos of each room in the house can also help streamline the claims process if damage does occur.

In addition, creating an emergency kit and a plan for what to do during a disaster can make a significant difference in how well families weather the storm.

Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of Texas joined Eyewitness News and addressed growing concerns about insurance companies dropping or canceling coverage. He emphasized the importance of shopping around, noting that there are hundreds of insurance providers doing business in Texas.

Johnson also stressed the need for mitigation, explaining that insurance companies are more likely to offer favorable terms to homeowners who take steps to protect their properties from wind, hail, and flooding.

When asked what homeowners can do to reduce risk, Johnson explained that even simple actions like trimming trees and sealing windows and doors can make a difference.

For those willing to invest more, structural improvements such as roof fortification can significantly reduce the likelihood of costly storm damage and help keep insurance premiums more manageable.

As the region braces for what could be an active hurricane season, experts continue to stress that the best time to prepare is before a storm is on the radar.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.