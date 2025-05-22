Bellaire chase ends in arrest of suspects accused of scamming people with fake child's death

A criminal group from Chicago has been scamming victims with a fake story of a murdered child with autism to get fraudulent donations.

A criminal group from Chicago has been scamming victims with a fake story of a murdered child with autism to get fraudulent donations.

A criminal group from Chicago has been scamming victims with a fake story of a murdered child with autism to get fraudulent donations.

A criminal group from Chicago has been scamming victims with a fake story of a murdered child with autism to get fraudulent donations.

Law enforcement agencies across Texas are being notified about a criminal group from Chicago that has been scamming victims by using a fabricated story about a murdered child with autism to solicit fraudulent donations.

The suspects were apprehended following a high-speed chase through the West University and Bellaire areas, but authorities believe more victims may be out there.

One local mother of two shared her experience, saying she initially wanted to help after hearing the emotional story. The group claimed they were raising money for a boy's funeral. Feeling uneasy, she handed over her credit card to quickly exit the situation. Minutes later, she received a $5,000 fraud alert and contacted Southside Place police.

Dashcam video captured the suspects fleeing from police down Bellaire Boulevard. Two blown tires later, they crashed and bailed out before being arrested.

"They got two at gunpoint on the feeder, right before Bellaire," an officer reported over police radio.

Southside Place Police released footage showing the dramatic pursuit that ended in the arrest. Three men-- 26-year-old Raymond Stokes, 34-year-old James Williams, and 23-year-old Hunley Enyce-- were charged with fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information. A female driver, 28-year-old Earnestine Van, was arrested for evading police. All are believed to be part of a criminal network originating in Chicago.

"All of them have criminal histories as long as my arm in Chicago," Detective Scott Ashmore said. "What they've been doing is preying on women in parking lots."

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was approached outside a shopping center in the 3800 block of Bellaire on May 15.

"The first one said, 'Oh, I really like your necklace,' and then the next one came up and said, 'Could you help us, please?'" she recalled.

They showed her a flyer advertising the "James Hoover Funeral Fund" and described what police suspect to be a fictional tragedy involving a young boy with autism who had been shot. When she offered $15 in cash, they pushed instead for her credit card, which they later used to attempt a $5,000 purchase.

Police responded quickly, spotting the suspects and initiating the chase.

"I want to build a stronger case to keep them off the streets," Ashmore said after noting that all the men were released from jail on personal recognizance (PR) bonds, meaning they did not have to put up any cash to bond out.

The department is now reaching out to other law enforcement agencies across Texas and beyond. Ashmore has already heard from one local resident who nearly lost $50,000 and another woman in Illinois who was scammed out of $5,000.

"They've done it in Illinois. They've done it in Texas. They've probably done it in between," Ashmore said.

Detectives hope to pursue an organized crime or even a federal case against the group. In the meantime, they urge the public to remain cautious.

When asked how people should respond in such situations, Ashmore said, "I'd just say, 'no, thank you.'" The victim told ABC13, in hindsight, she would have walked away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Southside Place Police Detective Ashmore at 713-668-2341.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.