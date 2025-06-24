SkyEye video shows overturned dump truck on West Houston Center Blvd. near Westpark

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to clean up a lost load from an overturned dump truck in west Houston on Tuesday morning.

SkyEye video shows the truck rolled over with what appears to be dirt spilled over near West Houston Center Boulevard and Westpark Drive.

It's unclear what may have led the truck to roll over or if anyone was injured.

