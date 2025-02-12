Crews repairing 15-foot-deep sinkhole along neighborhood trail in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to repair a massive sinkhole reported near a neighborhood trail in Katy on Wednesday.

The Harris County Constable Pct. 5 said a 15-foot by 12-foot sinkhole was found next to the Mason Creek Hike & Bike Trail in the master-planned community of Nottingham Country.

Maintenance crews said residents can expect the area to be blocked with cones until repairs can be completed.

The constable's office didn't say how long repairs are expected to take to fix the pedestrian hazard.

Pct. 5 Constable Terry Allbritton posted pictures of the large sinkhole on social media.

