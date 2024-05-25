Harris County deputy shoots man who allegedly charged at authorities with metal bat, HCSO says

A Harris County deputy shot a man believed to have mental health issues after he allegedly ran at deputies with a metal bat on Henry Road in the Aldine area, HCSO says.

A Harris County deputy shot a man believed to have mental health issues after he allegedly ran at deputies with a metal bat on Henry Road in the Aldine area, HCSO says.

A Harris County deputy shot a man believed to have mental health issues after he allegedly ran at deputies with a metal bat on Henry Road in the Aldine area, HCSO says.

A Harris County deputy shot a man believed to have mental health issues after he allegedly ran at deputies with a metal bat on Henry Road in the Aldine area, HCSO says.

ALDINE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy shot a male suspect who allegedly charged at authorities with a metal bat, according to the sheriff's office.

On Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted about the shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter. Gonzalez said one of his deputies fired shots at a man with mental health issues on Henry Road.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that the sheriff's office was called about a disturbance involving a man with a knife.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the man was holding a metal bat, according to Maj. Saul Suarez.

The man allegedly charged at law enforcement, prompting one deputy to fire multiple shots, striking the 30-year-old suspect.

The male suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Gonzalez said no deputies were injured, and an investigation is underway.

Suarez told ABC13 that the suspect has a violent criminal history, and deputies have been called to the same location in the past.

The deputy who opened fire has been with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for three years, according to Suarez.

For updates on this story, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, X and Instagram.