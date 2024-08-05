Late Rep. Jackson Lee's children back 1 hopeful among 17 to succeed her in Congress

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is among 17 hopefuls for the late Sheila Jackson Lee's congressional seat, got the backing of her children.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As many as 17 people seek the Democratic nomination to replace late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

The party will select that candidate at a meeting next week, but that process is only part of filling the seat for Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Gov. Greg Abbott called a special election on Nov. 5 to finish Jackson Lee's unfinished term, which would be approximately two months by then.

While ABC13 hasn't spoken to anyone interested in the special election yet, we connected with the top high-profile candidates who want the party's nomination for the general election.

They include former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who on Monday received the endorsement of Jackson Lee's two children. He said he is interested in serving one or two terms to continue his friend's legacy.

"I've lived in this district all of my life, and I've had the privilege of serving in the (Texas) Legislature, for example, now for 27 years, combined with my eight years as mayor. I think that I can be a benefit in these exceptional times to help move the district forward," Turner said. "You can't replace Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, but certainly, when it comes to the Environmental Protection Agency, when it comes to HUD - affordable housing - when it comes to infrastructure, all of those things, community revitalization, all of those issues are critically important."

One announced candidate for the nomination withdrew after the endorsement. Former Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins decided it was best for the process.

"The son and the daughter of the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee have decided to endorse Mayor Turner to fulfill their mother's legacy," Boykins told ABC13. "And with respect to their wishes, I plan to bow out of the race because I think they have that right."

Two current state representatives are also seeking the nomination.

"This seat really needs a fighter," Congressional contender State Rep. Christina Morales said, referring to the district's changing demographics. "I have a very progressive record in the Texas House, and it wasn't because I decided to run for office to be the most progressive legislator. It's because I fight tooth and nail for my community, my constituents."

State Representative Jarvis Johnson said the district needs someone who will attract voters to the ballot box and engage young community members.

"My first order of business as a member of Congress is to bring the county commissioner, state senators, state representatives, city council, school board members, and we all get together and come up with a comprehensive plan for the 18th (District) so from there, the people understand what we're aiming at," Johnson said.

Current Houston City Council Member Letitia Plummer is seeking the nomination because she wants to emphasize the importance of affordable housing and healthcare in the part of the city that needs more of both.

"I am a small business owner so I understand economics," Plummer said. "I am a healthcare provider, which allows me to listen to people and fix problems. I think those are the strengths, and I have a solid record in the community, in the space of environmental justice, resiliency, policing, and police reform. I mean, those are really my strong suits."

Amanda Edwards, a former city council member who ran against Jackson Lee for the nomination earlier this year, said building upon the congresswoman's legacy with fresh ideas is essential.

"What I think I bring to the table, in addition to having the ability to be present and be for the people, is also an ability to bring some innovative solutions forward and bring new approaches to some of the lingering challenges that we continue to face," Edwards told ABC13.

A candidate forum will take place on Aug. 10. Then, next Tuesday, Aug. 13, the precinct chairs will vote. Whoever gets 50% plus 1% gets the nomination. If there's no winner on the first ballot, there's a runoff between the top two vote-getters to decide the nominee.

As for the special election to fill the unfinished term, the Harris County Clerk's Office confirms that it will be clear to voters on the ballot that it is a special election. Still, it will be on a different part of the ballot than the general election race, which will pit the chosen Democratic nominee against the Republican nominee, Lana Centonze. Those who want to submit their names for the special election must file their applications by Thursday, Aug. 22.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, X and Instagram.