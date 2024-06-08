Suspect accused of killing 68-year-old woman in high-speed southeast Houston chase still on the run

HPD said Jacolby Pendleton, 30, is now charged with murder in connection with Thursday night's fatal crash. According to court documents, the victim has been identified as 68-year-old Sharon Griffin.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are still looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a 68-year-old woman during a police chase in southeast Houston.

Her daughter told ABC13 that she loved her mother and that they were close. The pair lived together, she said.

The Houston Police Department said Jacolby Pendleton, 30, is now charged with murder in connection with Thursday night's fatal crash. HPD said Pendleton is also among seven suspects who were recently arrested in shootings across southeast Houston.

According to police, it all started when officers spotted a known felony suspect who had warrants out for aggravated assault, engaging in organized crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

Then, at about 8:20 p.m., they tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop, leading them on a chase near the I-610 South Loop interchange with SH-288.

Police said that during the chase, the suspect ignored stop signs and red lights and, at one point, even drove on the wrong side of the road.

Griffin's daughter told ABC13 she didn't think police should have pursued the suspect in the residential neighborhood.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed into a dumpster near Rebecca Street and Tierwester and took off. That's when police noticed that the woman was hit by the suspect's car during the crash. Officers tried to start CPR and called for paramedics, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

