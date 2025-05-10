Security guard shot by HPD captures his own arrest on Facebook Live video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard shot by Houston police captured video of his own dramatic arrest on cell phone video.

Walter Howard was shot by police on Wednesday in a situation that his family is describing as a case of mistaken identity. And they point to a 30-minute Facebook Live stream as evidence their brother never tried to hurt police.

The livestream was shown to ABC13 by Howard's sisters. The video begins after Howard was shot in the shoulder by HPD officers.

"Baby, call me an ambulance. I'm two blocks from the school," Howard said to someone on the phone. The shooting took place on Buxley Street, just two blocks from his own house and near Lawson Middle School, "Make sure you all call Channel 13. Call Channel 13!"

Howard is then seen on video getting out of the car, complaining he was shot in the face, and keeping his hands raised while officers yelled at him from a distance. As they approached Howard with guns drawn, he was seen on video complying with police directions. He then puts his phone on the ground, and asks for an ambulance as he was being handcuffed.

"Can you get me an ambulance while you're handcuffing me?" he asked.

"Shut up," an HPD officer answered.

"Man, you don't have to talk to me like that," Howard responded.

This entire incident began when HPD was conducting undercover surveillance of a home a few doors down from Howard's home. HPD said on Wednesday that police became suspicious of Howard when he left his home wearing a bulletproof vest, holding a helmet and a rifle case in his hand.

Police say he then spoke aggressively to an undercover police officer, asking what they were doing in his neighborhood. That apparently raised suspicions with HPD, and they then brought in uniformed officers to initiate a traffic stop.

Howard's sisters say their brother didn't know the man sitting in an unmarked car in his neighborhood was an officer. He was just being protective of his neighborhood, as any resident would be.

"You were leaving, minding your day, then the car came, and this person approached," said sister Patricia Youngblood. "You don't know anything about them."

On Wednesday, HPD says they decided to conduct a traffic stop, including a pit manuever. They said Howard did not comply, and instead leaned out and fired at officers. However, now, HPD says it's uncertain whether Howard fired any shots at all. His sisters say they don't think he fired, and if it did it was only because he was in fear of his life.

"He's not that type," sister Deolonda Clark said. "I feel like if he did shoot at police, he was fearing for his life."

In the livestream video, only a phone is visible. It is unclear whether the rifle Howard has was ever removed from its carrying bag.

The sisters say the livestream shows Howard was following police orders. In addition, they point out that he's been a security guard and limo driver for 30 years. They point to Facebook postings where Howard was excited to handle security for big events. They are hoping the release of bodyworn cameras and the judicial process will clear their brothers' name.

"I'm upset and hurt because I want my brother's name justified and cleared. I don't see him. My brother would not do that. Anyone who knew him would tell you, he loved the police. He did," Youngblood said.

ABC13 asked HPD for probable cause for stopping Howard, they did not get back to us on Friday. In addition, neighbors showed us video of HPD arresting a different individual on the street on Thursday. They speculate that arrest was who investigators were actually looking for on Wednesday when they saw Howard walk out of his home.

HPD has not yet updated us on that arrest.

For now, Howard remains behind bars, facing five separate charges.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.