21 Rosenberg Chevron customers filed claims, saying water in gas caused costly car damage

A gas station in Rosenberg said water in the fuel impacted several customers, and one of them had to pay thousands in repairs because of it.

A gas station in Rosenberg said water in the fuel impacted several customers, and one of them had to pay thousands in repairs because of it.

A gas station in Rosenberg said water in the fuel impacted several customers, and one of them had to pay thousands in repairs because of it.

A gas station in Rosenberg said water in the fuel impacted several customers, and one of them had to pay thousands in repairs because of it.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas station in Rosenberg said water in the fuel impacted several customers, and one of them had to pay thousands in repairs because of it.

Joshua Nguyen said during the final week of April, he got gas at the Chevron station at the Benton Road and Reading Road intersection in Rosenberg. Minutes after he took off, he noticed something was wrong.

"My car basically died," Nguyen recalled. "It wouldn't turn on. My thoughts were maybe a transmission problem."

Besides the check engine light, Nguyen didn't know what was wrong. The next day, he found out when he got a $10,000 repair quote, and a message that they found water in the gas.

"My stomach dropped to the ground," Nguyen recalled. "One, because of the bill, and two, because I'm like, okay, well, what's next for my car?"

Nguyen says he reported the issue to the gas station. The manager told ABC13 on Friday that 21 customers have filed claims with the store's insurance.

The manager said water got into the fuel tank, and they're unsure how it happened. He said the lines were flushed, and the problem was fixed.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation handles these situations. It told ABC13 what customers should do.

You should keep gas and repair receipts. You should also alert your insurance and notify the state agency.

Investigators can test the gas and can work with impacted customers. The business can also receive fines.

So far, the agency said no one has complained about the gas station where Nguyen said he got bad gas. Nguyen said he plans to, but first he's talking to an attorney at Showalter, Colgan and Davis law firm in Richmond.

The law firm has heard from several customers and is working on a potential lawsuit. The firm created a document to hear from impacted drivers.

Attorneys explained why you may want legal representation versus agreeing to a claim with the gas station.

"They're going to be asked to sign releases," attorney David Showalter explained. "Those releases may be broad. They may not cover damages that clients don't yet know about that they haven't discovered."

Attorneys explained you want to document not just issues, but also if you've missed work or family events. They said it can take a few weeks to get money to help with bills.

However, it could take even longer if it's a lawsuit.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation told ABC13 that you should keep gas receipts that show not only the time, date, and pump where you filled up but also the amount of gas you consumed.

If you don't have the receipt, don't worry. The agency said a bank statement is sufficient.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.