Man charged with murder in shooting death of a woman outside NE Houston hotel parking lot, docs show

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing a woman outside a northeast Houston hotel parking lot now faces a murder charge.
Romeo Senegal, 26, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman on Saturday.
The Houston Police Department said that officers responded to the shooting in the parking lot of a Travel Inn at around 4:50 p.m. on 17607 Eastex Freeway.
According to HPD, there was an argument before the shooting happened.
Police say that officers found the woman with a gunshot wound, where she was later pronounced dead.
Senegal is being held on a $200,000 bond, and is due back in court on Monday.