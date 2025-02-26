Mexican Pit Masters join ABC13 ahead of RodeoHouston cook-off

Mexican Pit Masters joined ABC13 to talk about the cook-off at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo starting Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's almost rodeo time!

The Mexican Pit Masters just arrived in Houston Tuesday evening and joined Eyewitness News live Wednesday morning after a long trip from Monterey to Houston.

Luis Fernando Rivas Gonzalez is competing in the cook-off and said his secret is to keep it simple when cooking.

Alma Rosa Blanco Gomez also made the trip and said the stop at Buccees and the Victoria Zoo were highlights.

They emphasized the relationship between their home city and ours, saying we share a culture of close family and good food.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo cook-off begins on Thursday and lasts through Saturday.

