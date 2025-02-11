Here's what's new for this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are just weeks away to the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and you may be wondering what new foods, rides, or activities this year will bring.

Lucky for you, we're here to break it down. So, here's what to expect.

Attractions and activities:

AGVENTURE Park: This will be comprised of soil and bee exhibits, which will be manned by expert beekeepers who will go into detail about bees and how you can become a beekeeper.

Virtual Chuck Wagon: This free experience, located in Hall C, NRG Center, is an interactive technology experience blending Western heritage and friendly competition into a unique, real-life game simulation for a chance to win fun prizes.

VR Welding Experience: This hands-on virtual reality welding experience will be located outside Hall C, NRG Center.

New Art Installation: A striking 100-foot mural by Houston-based artistic duo Made X Chilly will debut at this year's rodeo. It will be unveiled on Feb. 27.

New rides:

Overdrive: Thrilling and exciting spinning amusement ride, appealing to riders of all ages.

Enchanted Castle: Magical castle with two-story Mirror Maze for the whole family.

Dragon Family Coaster: A family fun dragon-themed coaster where adults can sit comfortably with their children while moving quickly around the oval-shaped track.

Hip Hop!: Thrilling ride with infinite possibility of random movements. Each ride welcomes 16 people, and they will get a breathtaking ride over 60 feet high.

Heidi Rollercoaster: There are 10 cars spinning out on this hyper-boost speed spinning coaster.

New food:

Carnival foods this year include Mustards Café, Fried A Fair 2, Cowboy Kettle Corn, Biggy's, Enzo's Pizzeria, Wild Card Pizza, Totally Baked Cookie Joint, and Candy Factory.

New food vendors include Drizzle Cheesecakes, Mamacita's, Mia Bella's Coffee, Once Upon a Cone, Palmer's Hot Chicken, Catfish and Shrimp, Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, and Taco Love.

See full list of new foods on the RodeoHouston website.

New shops:

All About Dips

Branded Royalty

Crum Art

Ferrell Brands

Hogue Landscape Services

Ida Mae Home

Iron Oak Apparel

Lane Boots

Mi Amor - Just for You

North Carolina Fudge

November Maker

Rockwell Tharp

Ryan House Candles

Spencer's Custom Wood

Texas Moon Gourmet Toffee

The Hive

Vintage Boho Bags

Weaver Livestock Supply

Yipiokia

Rodeo's special days:

Tuesday, March 4: Opening Day

- Beginning at 10 a.m. the first 10,000 guests will receive a 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo belt buckle.

- Choo Choo Soul will perform on the Junction Stage, presented by Woodside Energy from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

- Opening Day Parade begins at noon with former Houston Oilers Football star, Dan Pastorini serving as grand marshal.

- Walking in the parade: Westbury HS, Klein Forest HS Band, Spring Woods High School Drill Team, Astros Shooting Stars, Houston mascots including TORO, Orion, Shasta and Sammy and Diesel.

- From 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Reputation - A Tribute to Taylor Swift on Junction Stage along with rodeo inspired friendship bracelets, followed with a lively meet-and-greet featuring legendary barrel man Leon Coffee in Hall C Lobby, NRG Center.

Wednesday, March 5: Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal

- A "rest and relaxation" area at Café in the Park will provide military-invited guests to take a break. (Only open to active military members)

- There will be a U.S. Army Four Ship flyover at NRG Park grounds over the Junction Stage around 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 6: Sensory Friendly Day

- A Sensory Friendly Guide will be available online and with Directions and Assistance.

- Momentum Refresh is also providing a Sensory Friendly Room and a Nursing Room location on the grounds near Fun on the Farm.

Friday, March 7: Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger

- A step competition will be held on the Junction Stage, presented by Woodside Energy from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, March 10: First Responders Day, presented by BP America

Activations on the Junction Stage, presented by Woodside Energy:

- 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. HCSO Jr. Mounted Posse will present colors and talk about Jr. Posse

- Noon - 12:30 p.m. Forestry Service - Informational with Forest Ranger and Smokey the Bear

- 12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. ATF/Bomb dog - Bomb K-9 and Robot

- 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. HCCO pct 6 - "Friends Forever" and anti-bullying

- 2:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. HPD SWAT - SWAT jobs and riot gear

- 3 p.m. - 3:20 p.m. Community VFD - Fire, EMS, Tac Med and Special Ops interactive equipment

Thursday, March 13: Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66

Boots & Bubbly Brunch in the Hideout from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

- This is for volunteers only. A badge is required for entrance.

Hospitality Room

- Volunteers will have access to a hospitality room in NRG Center for the duration of

the day. There will be refreshments, snacks and photo opportunities.

*This is only accessible for volunteers; and not open to the public.

Sunday, March 13: Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart

Grito Competition

- The Junction Stage, presented by Woodside Energy at 2:30 p.m. (kids and adults)

- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's Oasis at 3:30 p.m. (adults only)

- Miller Lite Ice House at 4 p.m. (adults only)

(Winners will receive a sombrero at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's Oasis and Miller Lite Ice House)

Piñatas, fiesta flags and colorful tissue flowers will also be centered around the Bowlegged H for a photo opportunity.

Value Wednesdays

A select number of vendors will be offering discounts on Wednesdays (valid until 4 p.m. only):

- Harlon's BBQ: Chopped brisket sandwich with chip and drink/ $13 plus tax

- Palmer's Hot Chicken, Catfish: Two jumbo tenders, one side and a drink/ $12

- Triple J's Smokehouse: Smoked sausage on a stick or smoked boudin/ $8

- Fields of Corn: Regular corn on the cob/ $5

- Sills Funnel Cakes &More: Foot-long corn dog/ $8

- FRIED WHAT!?: Deep-fried regular Twinkie/ $5

- The Finer Diner: Get a free fountain drink or tea when you purchase a shrimp jalapeno corndog

- Texas Sized Pizza: Mini funnel cake and half slice pizza/ $8

- Santa Lucia Greek Grill: Baklava nut roll/$5

- Mamacita's: Quesabirria/$10

- Minneapple Pie: 32 oz Apple lemonade/$5

- MiaBella Wood Fired Pizza: Garlic cheesy sticks with marinara/$15

For more information, visit the RodeoHouston website.