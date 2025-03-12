Rideshare driver takes himself to the hospital after being shot while working, HPD says

At last check, the driver was in critical condition.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are working to figure out who shot a rideshare driver while he was working near the Medical Center. The driver managed to take himself to the hospital after being shot.

Houston police said there was a passenger in the car with the driver during the shooting. So far, investigators say they don't know who shot at them or why.

Video from the scene shows the rideshare driver's car with shattered windows and several bullet holes.

HPD said the driver and passenger were traveling around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when all of a sudden, they heard about five gunshots.

Police said the driver, who is in his early 40s, was shot in the collarbone and in the leg. At last check, he was in critical condition at the hospital.

HPD said the passenger only had a minor injury and is expected to be OK.

"The rounds came through the car, broke glass, ended up striking the driver, who actually got shot. Once that happened, he stopped the car. The individual in the backseat said, 'Let me out.' He immediately got out of the car and the Uber driver drove himself to the Medical Center to get help," Lt. R. Willkens said.

The passenger told police that as soon as he realized they were getting shot at, he ducked down and didn't see who was shooting at them.

Investigators said they were working to track down surveillance video or any other evidence that can help them figure out who fired the shots.

