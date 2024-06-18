Stepson charged in 71-year-old stepdad's beating death on Father's Day, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder after his stepfather was found beaten to death on Father's Day, according to police.

On Sunday, the Houston Police Department said Ricky Ray Allen confessed to beating his 71-year-old stepdad and claimed it was an act of self-defense.

At about 5:45 a.m., Allen and his mother reportedly flagged down a passing HPD officer at the Corner Stop 2 on West 34th Street, near Mangum Road in northwest Houston.

According to police, Allen told the officer that his stepfather approached him with a knife inside his apartment, prompting him to start punching.

Police forced their way into the 71-year-old's apartment near Sherwood Lane and Vollmer Road, about a mile from the Corner Stop 2.

The man's body was discovered, and Allen was taken into custody for questioning, cooperating with police.

"You can really see that something violent took place, but the man was so old I don't know how this would have happened," Sgt. Michael Cass said on Sunday. "It's really sad that we see this, especially on Father's Day."

On Monday, HPD said Allen was charged with murder and taken to the Harris County Jail.