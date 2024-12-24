Richmond Randle's football team wins its first state championship in school history: 'We did it'

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Richmond Randle wins its first state championship in school history.

For the Randle Lions, what a way to cap off a perfect season.

Very few gave them a chance to compete with Dallas powerhouse South Oak Cliff.

"We're not afraid," Randle head football coach Brian Randle said. "We're Randle High School. We respect everyone, but fear nobody."

The Golden Bears were playing in their fourth straight state championship. Randle has only been open for four years. The Lions came in as 21-point underdogs, but that doesn't matter.

"We've been underdogs all our lives", Randle said. "We are a 21-point dog, so we got nothing to lose and everything to gain. Maybe we have three guys that have been the top dogs, everybody else are overachievers."

Coach Randle said all week, "Don't sleep on us."

Right from the opening kick the underdogs showed they belong. Sincere Timpson faked a reverse to Landen Williams-Callis and outran everyone everyone; 82 yards for a 7-0 lead. Just the start of a historic night.

Sophomore Landen Williams-Callis was the offensive MVP. He ran for over 2,000 yards coming into the game and added over a 100 yards, a touchdown and a state championship to his young high school career.

"Feels great," Williams-Callis said. "Everyone doubted us, and we did it."

Senior Keilan Sweeny was the difference maker. Sweeny threw for a score and ran a touchdown.

"I'm a state champ, this is rare", Sweeny said. "Not everyone gets to experience this in their high school career. I'm glad for it to be in my last game and went out with a bang."

The defense bent, but didn't break. When Preston Rambo's (defensive coordinator) bunch got punched, they punched back. Junior Ryan Mallory was defensive MVP.

Special teams were a problem for South Oak Cliff all night. Lions Sean Smith returned a kickoff 72 yards with under nine minutes to play to give Randle a 38-35 lead they would hold onto to win their first state championship in school history. They have only played a varsity schedule for three years. Quite an accomplishment.

The most touching moment came after the game, was a long hung from a dad to his son.

"That was special," Dr. Thomas Randle said. "He's worked so hard, the kids worked so hard, and to get to a state championship, and win in? That's special!"

The high school is named for Dr. Thomas Randle a longtime Lamar CISD superintendent, his son Brian is the head football coach. "I'm so honored to bring home a state championship in my dad's name," Brian Randle said. "He's such a good man."

Congratulations to the entire Randle community for ending the game and year, they same way they started....Perfect!