Massive flames destroy 20 apartment units, displace more than 40 residents in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation continues into an apartment fire that broke out in Richmond overnight and displaced dozens of residents.

Richmond Fire Department crews responded to the incident Thursday night at The Fairway at Bellevue apartments on Golfview Drive near FM 762.

The fire was contained in a single building, but officials said 20 apartment units were destroyed.

Nobody was injured, but some residents told ABC13 they are staying with friends or are working with the apartment to find another unit.

One of those residents, named Carol, said someone knocked on her door to tell her the building was on fire.

"I didn't go to sleep last night - thinking about everything that's in there that I need to get out," she said.

Joshua Calvert said he was also home when the fire started, though his unit appears to have avoided significant damage from the flames.

"Essentially heard a loud boom and looked out my window and saw an orange fireball out there," he said. "Within about 30 minutes, it engulfed the whole place."

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Richmond officials said 40 to 45 people now have no place to live.

Calvert said the neighbors he's spoken with are still trying to process the situation.

"They're all confused. Not knowing what to do or how they can get some help."

The people living on either end of the building, like Calvert, believe they fared pretty well but don't know when they might be able to return to the building.

The Red Cross said it was offering shelter for any displaced residents.

