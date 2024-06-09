43-year-old man arrested for his father's murder, League City PD says

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his father on Saturday, according to League City Police Department.

Raymond Jeremiah Stoney, 43, was arrested in League City on Sunday for the shooting death of 67-year-old Raymond Stoney. His bond was set to $250,000.

According to League City Police Department, the shooting happened at about 7:23 p.m. on Saturday after reports of multiple gunshots fired in the 2900 block of Paisley Meadow Drive.

At the scene, officers located the suspect armed with a handgun and the victim, who was found dead in the backyard.

Details remain unclear on what led up to the shooting.

An investigation is still ongoing.