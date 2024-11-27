Questions surround Galveston County sheriff's long-time mental health unit as new sheriff comes in

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Before Galveston County swears in a new sheriff, there's not just concern about the amount of staff leaving but questions about the fate of a mental health division that's been with the agency for nearly 50 years.

In Galveston County, a specialized group of deputies takes on different types of calls.

"He's like, 'I'm not suicidal. I don't need to go to the hospital. I just need somebody to talk to.' I sent someone out, and they just sat with him and talked to him," Galveston County Sheriff's Office mental health coordinator Brenda Castro-Hughes recalled. "He's totally fine."

The mental health division started in 1976 and is unique because deputies don't wear uniforms or drive marked units.

"They do still wear a gun and badge because they have to be identifiable, but the approach was very, very different," Castro-Hughes explained.

She's worried about policing. After nearly 17 years, Castro-Hughes said she was told days ago that she'd be out of a job when the new sheriff starts in January.

She fears it's not just her.

"To know that this is the end of it is heartbreaking," Castro-Hughes said.

Incoming Sheriff Jimmy Fullen didn't respond to ABC13 last week when we asked about the number of deputies retiring. The current sheriff said more than 1,000 years of experience will be leaving before Fullen takes over.

SEE MORE: Galveston County Sheriff's Office experiences 'mass exodus' before new sheriff is sworn-in

However, when Eyewitness News asked about the mental health division's future, he immediately responded, saying it was not going anywhere. An answer University of Houston Clearlake criminology professor Kimberly Dodson said makes sense.

"They actually reduce readmittance to mental health facilities," Dodson explained. "They free up time for law enforcement officers."

Fullen said he wants to expand mental health services and have patrol and school deputies become certified mental health officers.

State documents show the course requires a minimum of 24 hours. Dodson, who's previously worked in a mental health division, says that's not enough.

"That has not been shown to be effective in the past because these individuals don't have degrees in psychology. They're not trained clinicians," Dodson explained.

Castro-Hughes said the five deputies in the division wanted to be there. They go through training year-round and work with local mental health experts.

"If the mental health division stays in existence, there's nothing else I want," Castro-Hughes explained. "That's the best-case scenario."

Castro-Hughes says she will continue to root for the team, even if she's no longer on it, because she knows how much the deputies make a difference.

