Seabrook officials consider tourism partnership with Space Center Houston

SEABROOK, Texas -- Seabrook hotels might be able to take advantage of a partnership between the city and Space Center Houston to offer bookings on the center's website, and offer hotel guests tickets to the center.

What happened

On Dec. 3, Seabrook City Council heard from Space Center Houston, the official visitors center for NASA Johnson Space Center, about potential paid partnerships the center offers with nearby hotels, including partnerships that would allow Seabrook hotels to be listed on the center's website, and include branding for the city and local hotels in email campaigns that go out to visitors who've booked tickets to the center.

Space Center Houston began discussions about a potential partnership with Seabrook in October, when the city expressed interest in pursuing partnerships that allow the city to increase hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, revenue. This would help the city reinvest in its tourism sector, Brian Hayes, director of business enterprises at Space Center Houston said at the meeting.

HOT funds can only be used to promote tourism, as well as the convention and hotel industries within the city from which it's collected, according to the Texas State Comptroller's website.

Each year, the space center counts 1.3 million visitors, Hayes said.

What else?

City officials also heard about an opportunity to partner with the center during its six-day Moon 2 Mars event, which attracted between 60,000 and 70,000 attendees this year. Next spring, it will be hosted for more days and likely attract more visitors, Hayes said.

As a partner, Seabrook could advertise its hotel offerings in email campaigns going out to attendees and be featured on the website and on signage at the event.

Looking ahead

The costs to partner with the center ranged from $25,000 to $100,000, according to city documents.

The city of Webster has been a sponsor of the center for 24 years, Hayes said.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.