Owner of SW Houston smoke shop feels 'helpless' after no arrests made in string of burglaries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a southwest Houston smoke shop claims he has filed about a dozen reports with the Houston Police Department for crimes like robberies and burglaries in the last year, but no one has been held accountable. The two most recent incidents happened this month within just nine days of each other.

Wally Pervaiz opened Post Oak Smoke Shop about 15 years ago and explained that they never experienced any issues until last year. He told ABC13 that they'd been robbed at gunpoint during business hours and had burglars break in by punching a hole in the wall from the unit next door.

"My biggest fear is that someone will get hurt or killed by these individuals. You can see they're being really ruthless as they're coming in with guns drawn. We're in fear for our lives," Pervaiz said.

Surveillance video showed a group of burglars stealing merchandise after breaking a window on Dec. 8. Just nine days later, the store cameras captured a maroon-colored SUV ramming into the front of the business before the criminals ransacked the shop on South Post Oak near Brookfield.

Pervaiz estimates that all of the damage has cost him about $100,000 in repairs, and he doesn't know why they continue to be targeted. He explained that insurance companies have refused to cover his business because the location is deemed a high-risk area. Relocating and starting over is not a feasible option, he said.

"I'm not really able to sleep every night. I kind of have to stay up and keep monitoring my store by myself to make sure something else doesn't happen again. It has mentally, physically, and emotionally damaged me," Pervaiz said. "I don't even want to buy more inventory for my store because I'm scared they will break in and take my merchandise again."

The business owner expressed frustration, feeling that Houston Police is not doing enough to prevent these incidents from reoccurring. He said some incidents went unreported because officers took too long to respond and arrived after he had already gone home for the night.

After ABC13 brought his concerns to HPD, a spokesperson said their Property and Financial Crimes Division is looking into it.

If you have any information about these cases, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

