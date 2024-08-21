Burglars caught on video ramming stolen car into entrance of gun shop in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Security cameras captured the moment a stolen car rammed into a gun store early Wednesday morning, making way for five burglars to run inside and scour the shop. However, the thieves weren't able to take off very much since all of the firearms were locked away.

In surveillance video, a red Hyundai Sonata is seen backing up and slamming into the front entrance of ESAD Arms around 3:45 a.m. The burglars charge into the building and crawl under the damaged accordion gate.

They wore ski masks, gloves, and backpacks. One appeared to be holding a firearm. The burglars looked around inside but couldn't find any guns on the walls or in the glass cases.

"We can't stop people from stealing things. But the best thing we can do is slow them down," owner Bryan Buccini said, only speaking to ABC13. "Every night, we put up all of our serialized items, firearms, and everything that's sensitive or valuable and lock them in safes and cages."

Buccini said the burglars left after only a minute and a half in his store. He told ABC13 this is the first time they've ever been hit during their 10 years in business. He hopes that this incident serves as a reminder to anyone dealing with guns about the importance of locking up your weapons.

"It's a huge responsibility for any gun owner, especially a gun store, to make sure that those guns go in the right hands and they stay in the right hands. So that's one of the things we want to drive home today. We're grateful that no guns are on the loose and that no one's hurt," Buccini said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said investigators found the stolen car, but they are still working to identify and find the suspects.

The gun shop opened back up for business at 10 a.m. and is quickly making repairs to its storefront.

"It's disheartening because we put a lot of work into this to help the business grow and be successful," Buccini said. "But it's the price of doing business. We have to stay open. We've got to be resilient. We've got to clean this building up. We've got to get it back to working order."

