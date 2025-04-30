3 workers dead, 2 injured when scaffolding collapses at Port Arthur industrial site, officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into an industrial accident is underway after three workers were killed and two were injured in Port Arthur early on Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the incident, involving Bechtel employees, happened at about 2 a.m. at the Port Arthur LNG site at 3570 S. Gulfway.

Officials said "some type of mishap occurred that caused the scaffolding to give way, resulting in three employees falling to the ground."

Two of those three workers were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The third was taken to the hospital and died.

Deputies said two other employees who were still on the scaffolding were injured and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm a tank jump form system incident occurred at elevation on April 29 at the Port Arthur LNG construction site, resulting in three fatalities and two injuries. Our thoughts are with the families and our colleagues affected by this tragic incident," a contractor statement read, in part.

Authorities said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.