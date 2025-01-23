24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Police investigation blocking northbound lanes of I-45 near Holland in Texas City

Mo Haider Image
ByMo Haider KTRK logo
Thursday, January 23, 2025 5:12PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police investigation is blocking a portion of the Gulf Freeway in Texas City on Thursday morning.

The incident is blocking the northbound lanes of I-45 near Holland.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where officers could be seen looking into a vehicle that had been spun out the wrong way and debris in the area.

Texas City police is investigating though it's unclear what may have led to the incident.

