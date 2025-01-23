Police investigation blocking northbound lanes of I-45 near Holland in Texas City

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police investigation is blocking a portion of the Gulf Freeway in Texas City on Thursday morning.

The incident is blocking the northbound lanes of I-45 near Holland.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where officers could be seen looking into a vehicle that had been spun out the wrong way and debris in the area.

Texas City police is investigating though it's unclear what may have led to the incident.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.