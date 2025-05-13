Suspects at large after ATM burglary attempt at southwest Houston Walgreens store, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an attempted ATM robbery at a Walgreens store in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said a call reporting the attempted robbery came in at about 4:25 a.m. at a Walgreens store in the 9600 block of Westheimer Road on Tuesday.

Officials said about three to four suspects who were wearing ski masks fled before officers arrived. The suspects were reportedly driving a U-Haul truck into the front entrance of the Walgreens store, police said.

Authorities say that chains and ropes were found attached to the ATM, and that the suspects caused significant damage to both the ATM and the store.

No suspects are in custody at this time.