Person hit and killed by Union Pacific train near Yale Street in the Heights area, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say one person was hit and killed by a train in the Heights area on Monday evening.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened on Yale Street and Koehler Street at about 5:43 p.m.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that the train involved is a Union Pacific.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area and to take alternate routes.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.

Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates and follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.