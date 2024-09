1 person dead, another hospitalized after vehicle slammed into tree in Briar Forest area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was killed, and another was injured in a crash involving a tree in the Briar Forest area on Wednesday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said it was investigating the one-vehicle crash in the 12400 block of Briar Forest Drive.

Authorities said they received reports of a vehicle hitting a tree at about 1:25 p.m.

One person died, and another was taken to the hospital.

HPD urged drivers to avoid the area as it continues to investigate.