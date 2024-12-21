AutoZone employee shot by suspect now in custody, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there is a suspect in custody after an AutoZone employee was shot on Saturday.

According to officials, deputies responded to a report of an active shooter at the place of business in the 3400 block of Rayford Road.

Preliminary information said that there was a person who walked into the store and shot the employee.

Officials did not say if there was a previous interaction between the victim and the suspect or if they were familiar.

As of now, the employee's status remains unknown.

Officials have canvassed the area and are continuing the investigation, which the Precinct 3 Constables Office is handling.