Pearland PD makes arrest day after ABC13 report about dogwalker shot at 14 times

A Pearland man walking his dog said that a light inside his vehicle led to what police call a burglar who opened fire on him and the canine 14 times.

A Pearland man walking his dog said that a light inside his vehicle led to what police call a burglar who opened fire on him and the canine 14 times.

A Pearland man walking his dog said that a light inside his vehicle led to what police call a burglar who opened fire on him and the canine 14 times.

A Pearland man walking his dog said that a light inside his vehicle led to what police call a burglar who opened fire on him and the canine 14 times.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the burglary of a vehicle related to crimes that took place around Inland Drive in the Pearland area, according to police.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Thursday, the Pearland Police Department announced the arrest of David Gustavo Granados.

This comes after the police said they were trying to identify the suspects involved in an incident in which one vehicle owner was shot at. Granados' alleged role in the case was not immediately disclosed.

Police added they are working to find the remaining suspects and will keep the community informed, as well as any further charges for Granados.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4211 or Brazoria County Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.

