Man walking dog survives car burglars' hail of gunfire, Pearland police say

A Pearland man walking his dog said that a light inside his vehicle led to what police call a burglar who opened fire on him and the canine 14 times.

A Pearland man walking his dog said that a light inside his vehicle led to what police call a burglar who opened fire on him and the canine 14 times.

A Pearland man walking his dog said that a light inside his vehicle led to what police call a burglar who opened fire on him and the canine 14 times.

A Pearland man walking his dog said that a light inside his vehicle led to what police call a burglar who opened fire on him and the canine 14 times.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pearland Police Department is searching for three burglary suspects after one reportedly fired over a dozen shots at a man who was walking his dog.

Police said the scene started Wednesday at 4:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of Inland Drive. The victim said he was walking his dog when he noticed a light in his vehicle and a man in dark clothing standing in the street.

The victim, Mark Bautsch, said he unknowingly walked up on a vehicle burglary. That's when one of the suspects, armed with a gun, fired 14 shots in the victim's direction. The victim said he took cover behind a trash can, and the suspects took off.

Multiple neighbors' surveillance cameras captured different angles of the shooting.

One video shows someone running while firing shots in Bautsch's direction.

"At that time, I ducked and covered behind the recycling bins that were on the opposite side," Bautsch said, adding that he and his dog Shiner got separated during the commotion. "(Shiner) was trying to go home, and they saw him, and they fired at him."

In the daylight, one of the bullets that hit a car feet away is visible from where Bautsch was hiding. Neighbors told ABC13 it ricocheted off the car into the garage across the street.

"That's where I would have been injured or dead," Bautsch said.

While the gunfire didn't hit him, Bautsch suffered minor cuts to his elbow and knee. His fast acting now has his neighbors calling him "Superman."

"I mean, you have time sitting down, thinking, 'Wow, I got shot at,' but it's still something I'm still processing," Bautsch said.

Police said the suspects got away in a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

In addition, police said numerous vehicles were burglarized in the area. Based on video evidence, the suspects were described as Hispanic or light-skinned Black men.

Friendswood police also believe the suspects made their way there and burglarized vehicles in the West Ranch neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4211 or Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 and reference case No. 24-007299.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.

