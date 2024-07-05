'GMA' highlights Pearland's thriving local businesses as part of 'Main Street USA' series

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Highlighted for its famous barbecue, vibrant community, and array of small businesses -- the city of Pearland was featured on "Good Morning America" on Friday!

It was all part of GMA's "Main Street U.S.A." series, where they have been visiting towns all across the county where the American spirit is alive and well.

ABC News correspondent Mireya Villarreal was live in Pearland on Friday morning, talking all about what makes it such a great city. She was joined by a large crowd of Pearland residents who were excited to show off their hometown.

As part of their coverage, GMA featured several Pearland hotspots, including the Delores Fenwick Nature Center, where visitors of all ages can interact with and learn about Texas wildlife.

GMA also visited several thriving local businesses that line the city's Main Street.

Among them was the family-friendly and lively Vallensons' Brewing Company -- known for their great beverages and hospitality.

For shopping, GMA highlighted Segura Western Wear. It's a spot where Pearland residents can find some of the trendiest cowboy fashion.

And of course, no visit to Pearland is complete without a stop at Killen's BBQ.

Ronnie Killen, the owner of the local staple barbecue spot, joined Villarreal live to show off some of his best barbecue tips.

He made Killen's famous sauce, which he said is made up of butter, onion, lemon juice, worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, mustard, apple cider vinegar, ketchup -- and the secret ingredient, Coca-Cola.

You can learn all about Pearland and what makes it great by watching the full GMA clip in the video player at the top of this page.