Pilot uninjured after small plane crashes in field near Pearland Regional Airport

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A pilot walked away unscathed after his plane crashed in a field near the Pearland Regional Airport overnight.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday off Hastings Friendswood Road near Dixie Farm Road. The Texas Department of Public Safety said there were no injuries and the pilot was the only person on board.

The plane appears to be a single-engine Cessna.

ABC13 spoke to a man who lives in the area. He said he had just gotten home when he heard the crash and went to see what happened. He said another person also stopped to help and called out for the pilot. Thankfully, they said he responded and seemed just fine.

"It was upside down facing Dixie Farm. It was kinda crazy. We've lived here for a long time, and planes usually land going that way, and this one was facing the other way, upside down," Jose Torres said. "It didn't make a lot of sense how that happened. All that matters is that he's OK."

There are houses near the crash scene, but thankfully, the plane didn't hit anything else on the way down.

DPS said the FAA has been notified about the crash.

Further information about what exactly led up to the crash or where the pilot was coming from was not immediately released.

